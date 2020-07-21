Xbox Series X and the July 23 event: Phil Spencer promises quality, quantity and variety

Share it:

From the Polygon columns, Phil Spencer feeds the already spasmodic expectations of fans for the event on the Xbox Series X games on July 23 promising a truly unforgettable show from every point of view.

In the long interview granted to the editorial staff of Polygon, the highest representative of the Xbox division of Microsoft stressed how "since I have already seen the event lineup, I can say that it will represent the most diverse first party video game collection we have ever had, when I look at their style and artistic dimension".

Also according to Spencer, the schedule ofXbox Games Showcase provides many surprises, with video games that will offer quantity, quality and originality for PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series X users: "I mean that on the show there will be room for big, big big projects of our teams and equally big announcements, but also more contained and immediate experiences, I think this is our strength".

Phil Spencer's statements follow the words spoken by the presenter and journalist Geoff Keighley which, in recent days, has reported that the Xbox Series X event of July 23 will be memorable and full of surprises, also thanks to the pre-show which he will hold himself in the hour before the Microsoft show scheduled for 18:00.