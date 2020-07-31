Xbox Series X and The Initiative: Eric Persson's concept art thrills the audience

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Part of the Xbox Game Studios family, The Initiative For several months now, she has been at the center of many questions of the Microsoft community, curious to learn the identity and nature of the mysterious project on which the development team is working.

At the beginning of 2020, several speculations looked in the direction of a possible return of Perfect Dark, a hypothesis suggested by details disseminated within the descriptions of some job positions opened at the software house. The hopes of many fans saw the prospect of a presence of The Initiative at the Xbox Games Showcase event held on 23 July as realistic, but unfortunately these expectations did not finally find confirmation.

Now, the public has returned to questioning the nature of the team's activities, intrigued by some intriguing concept art spread on the net. Visible attached to the Tweets that you find at the bottom of this news, the images have been published on the platform Art Station from Eric Persson, currently in force at The Initiative like Associate Art Director. Described by the author as part of a personal project, however, the latter have not failed to tickle the imagination of the gamers, who now wonder if they can instead represent a clue on the title being developed at the green-cross software house. At the moment it seems rather unlikely, but nothing prevents you from traveling with your imagination: what do you think of Persson's concept art?