Xbox Series X and the high price: new confirmations from a leak … by Pringles!

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Can a salty snack help solve the mystery of the Xbox Series X launch price? Obviously yes, if you want to listen to the latest leaks from South Africa and shared by a competition organized by Kellogg to promote the Pringles.

Due to the South African laws that regulate this kind of promotional initiatives, Kellogg has in fact had to share a whole series of information on the cash value of the prizes up for grabs, among which stand out well 46 Xbox Series X from the estimated market value in 621,000 South African Rand.

A quick calculation thus brings the price of each Microsoft nextgen console to 13.500 Rand, corresponding to approx 811 US dollars or, hold on tight, 688 euro at the current exchange rate. In this regard, it is however worth pointing out that, as happened in recent weeks with the Halo Infinite x Monster promotion, the price displayed by this kind of competitions represents an estimate that provides general indications to consumers and which, therefore, may not reflect on the final price of the console.

To have a definitive confirmation or denial to this kind of leak, however, it will be necessary to wait for the official reveal of the Xbox Series X price from Microsoft, which for the moment prefers to gloss over and continue its communication strategy on the most powerful and backward compatible console of the next generation.