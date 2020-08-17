Xbox Series X and the high price: new clues from Alanah Pearce

Share it:

Speaking on the latest Kinda Funny podcast, journalist and youtuber Alanah Pearce shared some new background on the Xbox Series X price that, if true, would give further credit to Digital Foundry's latest considerations and their fears about the cost of 600 euros. of PS5 and Series X.

During the podcast, the famous content creator fueled the discussion on the price of nextgen consoles by reporting that she had been contacted by an unspecified employee of a retail store.

The photo taken by the anonymous source, according to Alanah Pearce herself, would show the card with the internal ladder of the hardware releases in the coming months: in addition to the confirmation of the arrival in November of the Xbox Series X, the card in question indicates for the Microsoft console an introductory price set at $ 599.

At the time of writing, no clarification has yet come to these rumors from the representatives of the Redmond house. Regardless of the actual reliability of these rumors, with the approach of the marketing period of the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5, the chances of witnessing the fateful reveal of the price of the next Sony and Microsoft home platforms soon become higher and higher as the days go by.