Xbox Series X and the event of July 23: here are the 4 points of Microsoft's nextgen vision

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Through its social channels, Microsoft synthesizes its nextgen strategy and vision in view of the event on the Xbox Series X games which will be staged at 18:00 on Thursday 23 July.

With a message accompanied by an animated clip showing the next flagship consul of the house of Redmond (and it will be regardless of the hypothetical announcement of Xbox Lockhart or Series S), the Xbox division directly addresses video game enthusiasts to explain to them that "our vision has a hero at the center of everything: you".

There Microsoft communication strategy involves the players taking up the concepts already expressed in recent months by the representatives of the US tech giant. Microsoft's nextgen vision will gravitate around these four concepts:

The games are more beautiful and run better on the Xbox Series X

Old video games will not be left behind

Your accessories will come with you

Purchase the games once, at no additional cost

From the veiled reference to the comparison between the PS5 and Xbox Series X specifications to the efforts made to guarantee a full backward compatibility with Xbox One (except with games specifically made for Kinect), up to the mention of the Smart Delivery system, Microsoft tries to sharpen weapons in view ofXbox Games Showcase event on July 23rd.

While we're at it, we remind you that Geoff Keighley has confirmed that in the pre-show there will be announcements and World Premiere, with many surprises which should also involve PC and Xbox One users, as well as PS4, Switch fans and future buyers of PS5 according to the likely reveal of cross-platform titles.