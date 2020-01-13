Xbox Series X and the concept of "generations of consoles": Matt Booty from Microsoft talks about it

Share it:

Xbox Game Studios manager Matt Booty takes advantage of the media showcase given to him by the editors of Official Xbox Magazine to talk about Xbox Series X and how Microsoft sees Xbox One, Windows 10 PC and the new console as part of the same family.

After confirming that the exclusive first party Xbox Series X releases on Xbox One for two years, Booty has been keen to specify that "what we want is for people to feel comfortable investing in the Xbox. This means that if you bought an Xbox One S over the last holiday season, and if you buy a Scarlett next year, you will feel comfortable in in both cases".

As explained several times by the same boss of the Xbox division Phil Spencer and by the other executives of the stars and stripes videogame giant, Matt Booty also underlines Microsoft's vision linked to overcoming the concept of "generations of consoles" taking a cue from the full backward compatibility of Xbox Series X: "That library of content you've invested in will go on, so you don't have to worry about making a choice between different generations. I think this is a really important thing for us.".

The Xbox Series X launch is planned for Christmas 2020, ie in the same release period as PlayStation 5: if you missed it, we suggest you take a look at the video of the latest PS5 fan made concept with tower design exactly like XSX.