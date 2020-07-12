Xbox Series X and the announcements of the event of 23 July: new clues from Microsoft social networks

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The growing anticipation for the event on the Xbox Series X games on July 23 pushes Microsoft to tickle the imagination of fans with an image that portrays the Windows 10 theme dedicated to the nextgen console of the house of Redmond.

The image in question shows the fictitious screen of a PC and several folders of the free theme for Windows 10 that seem to anticipate some of the surprises coming during the digital show of Thursday 23 July. Here is a brief summary of the folders displayed on this unique screen shared by Microsoft with what might be the surprises of the Xbox Series X event at the end of the month:

Trash can

Halo Infinite

CNG – Code Name Generator

Games to Announce

For Phil

CONFIDENTIAL

Xcloud

SERIOUSLY CONFIDENTIAL

2077

Bait folder

Smart Delivery – Secret Sauce

Xbox Game Studios

Favorite Memes on Xbox Series X

New Xbox Series X games

Plans for July

Xbox Game Pass games for August

Master Chief GIF

Before leaving you to the cryptic image shared on social networks by Microsoft, we remind you that the digital event dedicated to nextgen video games for Xbox Series X is scheduled for 18:00 Italian Thursday 23 July. The show will be broadcast live on the official Xbox.com website, on YouTube and on Twitch: Mixer will obviously be missing due to its closure, scheduled for 22 July with a redirection of all the apps and sites of the game streaming platform to Facebook Gaming .