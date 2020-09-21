Xbox Series X and Series S: where to book the new Microsoft consoles

Finally we are almost there, on September 22 Microsoft will open the pre-orders of the Xbox Series X and Series S, the main retailers will be able to start the presales from 09:00 in the morning Italian time, but where will it be possible to buy the console?

At the moment Xbox Series X and Series S can be pre-ordered at retailers such as Euronics, Expert, GameStop (online and in store) and of course on the Microsoft Store, other chains should be added to the list in the next few hours, including presumably Mediaworld and Unieuro.

Recall that Xbox Series X will cost 499.99 euros while Xbox Series S has a price of 299.99 euros, at the moment there are no pre-order offers, for the whole summer GameStop has offered super-evaluation on the old consoles just in view of the transition to the next-gen but the promotion ended today, Monday 21 September.

We do not know how many consoles will actually be available at launch, so it is not excluded that a situation similar to that of the PS5 pre-orders may recur. with the sold-out recorded already after a few hours. The advice in these cases is always the same, if you are interested, hurry up to make the pre-order before the pieces available run out. Have you already decided whether to book Xbox Series X or Series S? Let us know in the space below dedicated to comments.