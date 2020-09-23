Xbox Series X and Series S: Amazon opens pre-orders, Game Pass discount by purchasing the console

A few minutes after the opening of the pre-orders of Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, Amazon Italy is also fully equipped, the famous retailer has finally launched the product pages of the two Microsoft consoles, now available for preorder.

Xbox Series X costs 499.99 euros while Xbox Series S has a price of 299.99 euros, guaranteed delivery on day one. By purchasing Xbox Series X or Series S on Amazon.co.uk you will receive a discount code via email that will allow you to get a 40% price cut on the Xbox Game Pass quarterly subscription. Here are the links for direct purchase:

The availability of both consoles is scheduled for November 10th, at present, however, we do not know how many units are available for launch, so if you are interested, hurry up pre-order before Amazon sells out, in the case of PS5 and PlayStation 5 Digital Edition, it only took a few minutes to run out of stocks after the opening of pre-orders.

At the moment it is not yet possible to pre-order the Xbox Series X and Series S accessories such as the new controller and games, however it should only be a matter of hours before other related products make their appearance in the Amazon database. Let us know in the comment space below if you managed to pre-order Xbox Series X or Series S.

Please Note – due to the high traffic generated, the above purchase link may return an error message in this case try again later until you are able to submit the order.