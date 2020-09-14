Xbox Series X and S: There are plenty of potential buyers for a Geoff Keighley survey

Following the reveal of the release date and price of the Xbox Series X and the small Series S by Microsoft, the good Geoff Keighley has decided to test the waters with a survey on its official Twitter account, in order to understand how strong the interest of users is towards the two next-gen consoles.

The data that emerged from the vote are very interesting, given that just under 56,000 users. The poll by the journalist and organizer of The Game Awards allowed gamers to specify their interest in Series X, Series S or neither, with an extra option for those who are still undecided, perhaps because they are waiting for Sony to reveal. their plans next Wednesday, September 16 at the PlayStation 5 Showcase.

Looking at the survey results, we can see that the 43,6% of voters said they were not interested in next-gen Microsoft and only the 12,5% is still in doubt. The 44,3% of the users who participated in the initiative are instead willing to buy one of the two consoles, with the greatest interest in the more powerful machine: to triumph between the two is in fact Xbox Series X with the 31,8%, far superior to the 12,5% obtained from the economical Series S.

At least on paper, therefore, most users do not intend to save and aim directly at the top of the range, which offers greater computing power that allows you to play at 4K resolution and, in most cases, at 60 frames per second.

