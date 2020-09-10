Xbox Series X and S: the leaks have upset the reveal lineup, admits Phil Spencer

Microsoft’s Phil Spencer appeared on social media to reveal an interesting background on the presentation of the Xbox Series S, or rather, on the unusual ways in which it took place through a wave of announcements that lasted for two days between reveal on design, price, release date and technical specifications.

In an open letter addressed to the community, the greatest exponent of Xbox division of Microsoft also addresses the issue related to the announcement of the date and price of Xbox Series X and explains that “I know, it’s been a long wait for the price, launch date and opening of pre-orders. Thanks to the community for their support and encouragement. It’s been great to see your reaction, I’m really proud of how the Xbox team was able to handle the announcement out of any script (it was supposed to happen next week but oh well …). Can’t wait for the launch date to arrive “.

According to Phil Spencer himself, therefore, the Redmond company planned to announce the date and price of Xbox Series X and S over the next week: evidently, Series S leaks have disrupted Microsoft’s plans and induced the American tech giant to review its communication. The frustration suggested by Spencer, on the other hand, seems to be the same that has led a Microsoft employee in these hours to lash out against the Xbox Series S leaks.