Xbox Series X and S: the entire presentation leaks online, the leak has upset the plans

It was a very important week for all Microsoft fans, who have finally been able to discover the existence of the Xbox Series S and more details on the Xbox Series X: after months of silence, it was revealed that they will be offered at 299 euros and 499 euros, with release date set for November 10 (pre-orders start September 22).

Things, however, shouldn’t have gone this way. Microsoft was quick to make all these announcements due to an information leak that occurred on the night of September 8, with great disappointment of the marketing department who had been working on the presentation for quite some time. Phil Spencer said that the leak upset the lineup, which was structured in a completely different way. The presentation briefing prepared by Microsoft and never aired, which we can now finally see in its entirety thanks to another leak: the whole show has in fact been uploaded to Streamable in four different parts, which you can view from the links provided at the bottom of this news, or conveniently in the player at the opening.

The briefing sees the participation, in addition to the inevitable boss Phil Spencer, also of Liz Hamren (head of platform engineering and hardware), e Sarah Bond (head of Xbox partnerships and ecosystems), interviewed for the occasion by Cindy Walker (senior director of Xbox platform marketing). The video shows the live consoles side by side, the new Xbox One controller, several gameplay scenes from games such as Outriders and Yakuza Like a Dragon, and the arrival of EA Play is confirmed in Xbox Game Pass.

Interestingly, it is named Xbox Virtual Press Briefing, so it is possible that the initial intention was that of show it only to journalists. In any case, it does not contain any information that has not already been made known in these days. We leave you with a fun Easter egg, though: you know that the Xbox Series S had already been shown in July, but no one has noticed?