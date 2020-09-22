Xbox Series X and S: revealed a nice secret hidden on the body of the consoles

Over the last few days we have seen some videos in which it is possible to see the bodies of Xbox Series X and the smallest and cheapest Xbox Series S, so as to evaluate not only the dimensions but also other factors such as the ports available on the front and back.

However, it seems that a small detail hidden by Microsoft on both consoles has only emerged in the last few hours thanks to Tom Warren, the famous pen of The Verge. As one of the latest posts published on the journalist’s official Twitter profile shows, the stands of the two next generation consoles both have the wording “Hello from Seattle”. This particular was highly anticipated by fans of the Redmond giant, since each of the Xbox consoles of the current generation hides this phrase.

While waiting to discover other peculiarities of the two next-gen gaming machines, we remind you that the pre-orders of Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S will open tomorrow morning in Italy. According to one of the latest surveys by Geoff Keighley, a famous character in the world of video games, there are many potential buyers of Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S and it is not to be excluded that tomorrow we will see a depletion of units available in stores within a few minutes .