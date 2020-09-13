Xbox Series X and S: ‘Large Microsoft investments beyond acquisitions’, according to Grubb

In spite of the announcement on the date and price of Xbox Series X and S, as suggested by the journalist and VentureBeat insider, Jeff Grubb, the Microsoft leaders have not yet revealed all the cards of the game they are playing in view of the landing on the market for its nextgen console family.

In the last video published on his YouTube channel, Grubb discussed the nextgen strategies carried out by Sony and Microsoft, focusing in particular on the initiatives that the Redmond company is said to be working in secret and which, presumably, will present to the public by 10 November for drive initial sales of Xbox Series X and S.

According to the VentureBeat journalist, in fact, Microsoft is looking to third-party developers to make huge investments on their projects: it would not be, therefore, the never dormant rumors about acquisitions of new software houses to be incorporated into the Xbox Game Studios, but of “a lot of money that Microsoft is investing in something that goes beyond the matter of acquisitions”.

The anonymous source from which Grubb gathered this important background offered no further clarification on the companies involved. In recent days, Microsoft has however announced the entry of EA Play in Xbox Game Pass by the end of the year, while the collaboration with Bungie has been known for several weeks to offer Destiny 2 Beyond the Light for free on the Game Pass, complete with nextgen update with graphic improvements for Xbox Series X and S versions.