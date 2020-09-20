Xbox Series X and S: Keighley unveils Microsoft’s plan to avoid pre-order chaos

The well-known journalist and videogame presenter Geoff Keighley shares an interesting background on the strategy that, he said, would have decided to implement Microsoft in organizing the delicate phase of pre-orders for Xbox Series X and S globally.

In sharing the official communication from the Redmond company on social media linked to the announcement of the opening for September 22 of the Xbox Series X and S reservations, Keighley pointed out how “I have heard that Microsoft’s Xbox division will penalize resellers who violate the pre-order embargo by sending them a smaller stock of consoles for launch, so I really hope this embargo holds.”.

The anticipation of Geoff Keighley, if confirmed, could help shed light on the reasons that led Microsoft to focus its communication strategy on Xbox Series X and S pre-orders by choosing September 22 as the opening date of the booking phase of the two. nextgen console, complete with an orientation card on resellers who will join the initiative in individual countries

According to Keighley, therefore, Microsoft will try to avoid the chaos of pre-orders which is involving Sony’s competition after the announcement on the date and price of PS5 by deciding, in fact, to reduce the quantity of Xbox Series X and S consoles sent to those retailers who do not respect the embargo for the official opening of reservations. And you, what do you think about it? Let us know with a comment, but first we remind you that Xbox Series X and S will be released on November 10 at the price respectively of 499 e 299 euro.