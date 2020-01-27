Xbox Series X and PS5 graphics: ex Naughty Dog shows on video what he wants from the nextgen

Share it:

After the media echo of the news that saw him protagonist for leaving Naughty Dog and The Last of Us 2, the designer and animator Jonathan Cooper shares a video in which he shows his personal "graphic vision" of the nextgen games on PS5 and Xbox Series X.

The former developer of Naughty Dog, as well as Ubisoft and Electronic Arts (where he held the prestigious role of Lead Animator of Mass Effect 2), joins the discussion on the specifications and the computational power of the future consoles of Sony and Microsoft to offer its point of view on the technologies that can contribute to make it even more photorealistic the games of tomorrow.

From the pages of his Twitter profile, Cooper shows the tech demo video of an unspecified one hair rendering technique and jokingly comments on how "everyone talks about Ray Tracing but I, from next-gen systems, just ask that they let me play with that hair …".

The good Cooper will certainly be pleased to see these videos of the nextgen hair rendering on Frostbite, the Electronic Arts graphic engine that has brought so many joys to the Battlefield authors and the same pain caused BioWare, with Anthem's problems explained by the well-known journalist Jason Schreier and by the former manager Aaryn Flynn.