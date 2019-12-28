Xbox Series X and PS5: DF's new analysis of the enormous potential of the nextgen SSD

Share it:

In their new in-depth video dedicated to the nextgen consoles, the Digital Foundry guys hypothesize the graphic, playful and even narrative advancements that will be possible on PS5 and Xbox Series X thanks to the new ultra-fast SSDs.

Both Sony and Microsoft, in fact, have confirmed that they want to implement solid-state memories in the hardware of their next home platforms: the Japanese technological giant has shown in recent months theincredible speed of the new SSD of PS5 with a demo of Marvel's Spider-Man, while the house of Redmond has confirmed, albeit only indirectly, the rumors that led Samsung engaged in the production of NVMe memories for the Xbox Series X (which then should be the same from PlayStation 5).

Even without going into detail about the computational power of nextgen systems and their hardware specifications, the Digital Foundry collective has "limited" itself to suggesting how the speed of the SSDs equipped with XSX and PS5, presumably higher than 40 times compared to the PS4 and Xbox One hard drives, can contribute to significantly improve the video games of the future.

In addition to the obvious benefit of reducing loading, games on nextgen consoles should take a huge advantage from NVMe SSDs: the DF team touches on topics such as the almost instantaneous streaming of textures, the immediate transition between the areas of a gigantic open world map, the ease of access to advanced features such as Variable Rate Shading (both in its current version) of AMD than in the proprietary one, or even customized, of Microsoft).

Among the other "generational growth factors" mentioned by Digital Foundry as qualifying points of the Newly developed SSD, we also find the exponential increase in the viewing distance (LOD) and stories made more realistic by the presence on the screen of a greater number of characters, both in the game sessions and in the kinematic phases.