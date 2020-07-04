Xbox Series X and PS5 between cloud gaming and the end of physical consoles: Phil Spencer talks about it

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Speaking at the Gamelab Conference with Seth Schiesel of the New York Times, the top exponent of Microsoft's gaming division, Phil Spencer, expressed his opinion on the possibility that PS5 and Xbox Series X represent the latest physical consoles before the advent of cloud gaming .

Reconnecting to Microsoft's nextgen strategies and the huge investments made by the Redmond house with Project xCloud and the "cloud" ecosystem of AzureSpencer explained that "I have never tried to position xCloud as a replacement for your gaming PC or console. I mean, I like to sit in front of the TV and play with a console, and I also like to sit in front of my PC to play games. But not I am always in front of these two devices and I believe that users must be offered the opportunity to play their titles on the desired device and in the places where they want to go ".

To further emphasize the concept, the boss of Microsoft's Xbox division declares that "I don't think the best place to get the highest gaming loyalty is an Azure data center or any other cloud service provider, it's not now and it won't be for much longer. But that doesn't mean it's not about of a viable option to play. We have developed this technology to allow you to play wherever you want to the titles you prefer, but not to replace the physical platform where you play them today ".

Referring tofuture evolution Xbox Game Pass, Phil Spencer finally specified that "we will introduce xCloud in the Game Pass, adding the ability to stream games on mobile systems is a natural way to extend the opportunities offered and allow users to enjoy more content by drawing on the Xbox Game Pass library. But we will talk about it in a way deepened very soon, we will provide all the clarifications on the business model that we will adopt and I think people will really like it ".