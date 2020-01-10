Xbox Series X and DF analysis: will it take advantage of the largest console processor ever seen?

Share it:

Just hours after the AMD conference held at the 2020 Consumer Electronics Show, Phil Spencer has published the image of an Xbox Series X chip, then replacing its profile photo on Twitter.

A gesture that had contributed to increasing expectations related to possible disclosures at the technology fair. Unfortunately, no new details have come up from the CES 20 stage Xbox Series X: this, however, did not stop the editorial staff of Digital Foudry, which quickly devoted itself to careful attention analysis of the mysterious chip of the console formerly known as Project Scarlett.

Within the latter, in particular, the Technology Editor Richard Leadbetter highlighted how the latter could actually represent "the largest console processor ever presented by Sony or Microsoft, further realizing expectations for remarkable performances". Following the calculations made, Digital Foundry has an area of ​​405 mm² is assumed, about 13% more than the Xbox One X hardware.

Waiting for Microsoft to decide to reveal all the details related to the Xbox Series X hardware, we report that the mysterious processor has been immortalized in another image. Published by David Prien, senior director for Xbox hardware, you can view it at the bottom of this news.