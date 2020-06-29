Xbox Series X and backwards compatibility: Jason Ronald illustrates its potential and limitations

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

In the same interview with Xataka that is making the rounds of the network because of its pricks at Sony for the Variable Frequency of PS5, Microsoft's Jason Ronald also discussed the potential and limitations of the Xbox Series X backward compatibility function.

The Director of Program Management Microsoft has illustrated the advanced backward compatibility of the Xbox Series X by rattling off a series of considerations on the contents that we will be able to enjoy by playing the titles of the past generations of green cross console on the new flagship of the Redmond house.

"If a game was originally run in dynamic resolution, that same game will always run at full resolution on Xbox Series X.", Ronald begins before emphasize the concept and add that "in the same way, if a title of this or of the past generations loses a few frames in the most excited scenes, in the future the performances offered will be more than enough to not lose even one frame".

Referring then to the Xbox Series X SSD and its speed, the Microsoft designer explains that "Often you won't even have time to understand that you have gone through a loading screen. There may be cases where the game runs from Xbox Series X so fast that you have to slow it down on purpose, but that's why we spend hundreds of thousands of hours testing the games, because it is vital not to violate the vision of the original creators ".

Ronald himself, however, points out one of the Xbox Series X backward compatibility limits, or the inability to offer securities of licenses now expired or difficult to regain: "We know there are tons of games that users would like to see on these new consoles, but to be honest it is a challenge that combines the doubts related to the compatibility of the technology needed to run these games with the licensing problems. We will not be in can always overcome these problems but we are trying to do everything we can. The fact is that many of these games were developed long before the very notion of backwards compatibility existed, many of the licensing contracts were signed before anything else. However, never say never! ".