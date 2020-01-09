Xbox Series X already has a slogan in Spain: "Feed Your Dreams"

Share it:

Microsoft has started the year 2020 inaugurating what will be the marketing campaign that accompanies the first model of its next generation of consoles, Xbox Series X, within the Xbox range. The official web portal of the console now shows not only the machine with its corresponding command, but also the slogan “Feed Your Dreams"

The translation is equivalent to the same brand phrase used in North America, “Power your dreams”, Which could also be translated as“ power your dreams ”. More details about what we already knew about Xbox Series X are not available in any of the official regions of the portal; neither price nor catalog of launch video games. It is necessary to wait, however, to delve into these types of features, especially now that Sony has presented at the CES 2020 that the official PS5 logo is being held in Las Vegas, Nevada.



Xbox Series X, first model of the Xbox range

From Xbox Series X we already know enough things in a tangible way. Beyond the name and a first approach to the console chassis (whose CPU has been responsible for showing Phil Spencer), as it will be accompanied by an AMD Zen 2 processor with RDNA architecture whose power will be four times higher than that of an Xbox One X.

It will also be compatible with hardware-accelerated ray tracing. This will ensure that we have the desired 4K 60FPS in a guaranteed way, although the console will be able to offer content in 8K with up to 120 FPS in the future. Its RAM will be GDDR 6 and will arrive with VRS technology, a variable speed shader technique that Microsoft has patented. And yes, its storage memory will be ultra-fast NVMe SSD to eliminate “almost completely” load times.

Regarding its catalog of games, the only title shown with images in engine is Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2, the new Ninja Theory, whose release date is unknown. The one that will accompany Xbox Series X out this coming Christmas is Halo: Infinite, the great bet of 343 Industries intergenerational. To all this we must add the dozens (maybe hundreds) of backward compatible videogames of the entire Xbox legacy that can be used in the new console from its exit.

