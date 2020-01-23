Xbox Series X: A video shows what the "full" console design could look like

Share it:

After showing us fan made renders of the PS5 design and the DualShock 5 controller starting from the images of the patents, the digital artist Giuseppe Spinelli creates for Let's Go Digital a splendid video that reinterprets the presentation video of the Xbox Series X design shown at Game Awards 2019.

Similarly to what has been done in the past, once again the expert designer who collaborates with the LGD editorial staff has reworked the official information on XSX to "enrich" it with that of the leaks and rumors collected online, in this case with the two photos of the prototype of the Microsoft console.

The render in question assumes the appearance of the ports located on the back of the system which, as specified by the designers of the technological giant of Redmond, will have a tower design according to the heat dissipation system used by Microsoft, with a large fan it's at low rotation speed.

On the pages of the YouTube profile of Giuseppe "Snoreyn" Spinelli you will find the other works done by the Italian designer, to which we must obviously applaud the high quality of these fan made renders made to help us mitigate the now spasmodic expectation for the start of the next generation of consoles.

The official launch of the Xbox Series X is planned for Christmas 2020, at a price that has yet to be communicated by Microsoft but which, in light of the leaks and rumors about the specifications and power of the nextgen console, should not be less than 400 euros / dollars.