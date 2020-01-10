Xbox Series X: a strange rumor about compatibility with Steam and Epic Games Store

Share it:

The vortex of rumor and leak that affects the next-gen acquires power day after day. In the ocean of rumors, one of the most interesting concerns Xbox Series X and in particular the possibility of using external applications with the new Microsoft console.

In the forums frequented by fans and professionals, the hypothesis that the next Xbox Series X is taking place is gaining momentum a mode called "Windows Mode" which would allow the use of some Windows 10 compatible applications directly from the console. Among these apps would also be Steam and Epic Games Store, which should allow you to launch PC games directly from the latest Redmond house effort. In the same way, it is assumed that Xbox Series X pbones alternate the two modes, it is not clear how, instantly switching from Xbox to Windows Mode. The rumor, to be honest, not entirely new, seems far-fetched: although this prospect is tempting for gamers, in this way the boundaries between console and PC would disappear and Microsoft would risk damaging the good work done with its Xbox Game platform Pass, while penalizing your Store.

Going back to serious things, a 3D model has allowed us to observe the new Xbox Series X from different angles. Digital Foundry then analyzed the processor images of the new Microsoft console, providing some interesting ideas.