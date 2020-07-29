Xbox Series X: a little nextgen at the July event 'because of' the Game Pass, for an insider

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

As suggested by the insider Tidux, at the Xbox Series X event of July 23, little nextgen gameplay would have been seen due to Microsoft's desire to concentrate its digital show only and exclusively on those titles destined to land in the Game Pass.

Reflecting on different communication strategy marked by Microsoft and Sony to illustrate its nextgen vision, Tidux begins by asserting on social media that "The games from the last PlayStation event had requirements to fulfill (to appear on the show, editor's note): had to run on a PS5, had to offer gameplay scenes and had to show some of the power and innovation offered by the next generation Sony console. The only requirement of the Xbox Games Showcase games was to have to land on the Game Pass ".

In further emphasizing the concept, the known insider specified that "I know some developers who have entered into a marketing agreement with Microsoft and who would have liked to show their nextgen games, but were denied this possibility because those games would not have been destined to arrive on Game Pass".

According to Tidux, therefore, many of the criticisms made against Microsoft for the absence of nextgen gameplay scenes from the event of 23 July (to keep quiet of the controversy over the graphics of Halo Infinite) would have been avoided by welcoming the commercial partners who they wanted to show their own games in action on Xbox Series X. Among those who wanted to comment on the insider's statements on social media, there are also those who, in light of these rumors, would have advised the Redmond house to name the event in "Xbox Game Pass Showcase", highlighting the link between the subscription service and the nextgen proposal of the American company.