Xbox Series X: a fan art imagines the appearance of the packaging of the nextgen games

In wishing a Merry Christmas to all his followers on Twitter, the insider Klobrille publishes a fan made image dedicated to the Xbox Series X and, more precisely, to the appearance that the packs of nextgen games could have.

The video game quartet immortalized in this fantasy interpretation of the cover of the Xbox Series X titles portrays Halo Infinite, Gears Tacticts, Senua's Saga Hellblade 2 is Ori and the Will of the Wisps. Note also the choice made by the author of this image to represent the Xbox logo in an extremely minimalist way, without any Series X quote based on logos or characters in evidence that show the difference with the Xbox One and Xbox 360 titles.

This decision, in fact, ideally supports Phil Spencer's clarification on Microsoft's willingness to simply call Xbox the next generation of green-cross consoles that will be inaugurated by Series X in Christmas 2020 and that, according to rumors about the hardware specifications of Lockhart and Anaconda, will continue with further revisions and versions of the platform.

What do you think of this fan made image? While waiting to hear your opinion on the matter, we invite you to deepen the topic through this article in which Phil Spencer reflects on the mistakes made with Xbox One and on the lessons received from them to trace the road that will lead the house of Redmond towards the Xbox Series X launch at the end of 2020.