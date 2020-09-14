Xbox Series V revealed by a leak? No, it’s just a fake

In these hours they have spread on Reddit and Twitter some speculation regarding Xbox Series V, Microsoft’s third next-generation console that will join the Xbox Series S and Series X. But how much of it is there? Actually nothing.

The rumor, complete with an image showing the three models of the new generation Xbox line (Series X, Series V e Series S) was born on Reddit and then spread on social networks and forums, however the opener was banned by Reddit and the topic closed after the German newspaper GamePro confirmed the bogus nature of the image and shared details.

The source was talking about a third mid-range console sold for $ 399, an ideal middle ground between the premium tier of Xbox Series X (499 euros) and the economic range covered by Xbox Series S at 299 euros. As mentioned, none of this corresponds to reality, Xbox Series V does not exist and the only new generation Microsoft consoles announced are Xbox Series X and Series S, available from 10 November.

It is true that during the existence there was talk of Project Edinburgh, however this should be the code name of a device (Chromecast Ultra style) intended for use with xCloud and not a real console.