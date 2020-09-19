Xbox Series S won’t limit game graphics on Xbox Series X: Microsoft explains why

Intercepted by the editorial staff of IGN.com, the chief designer of the videogame division of Microsoft, Jason Ronald, reiterated that developers will not be limited in the creation of video games destined to be offered on consoles with different computational power such as Xbox Series X and S.

The top representative of the design team who shaped the new family of Xbox consoles in fact he explains that “The core features are the same between the two consoles. Variable Rate Shading, DirectX Ray Tracing, all the features of the Xbox Velocity Architecture – we wanted to make sure those capabilities were there from the start, but ultimately it will be up to the developers to do what they see fit. more just with their own titles “.

The sensitive waste between the power of the Xbox Series S and X GPUs, according to Ronald, should not be misleading about real capabilities of Series S, and this is why “The areas that usually pose the greatest challenges to developers are CPU power and I / O performance, but when designing the new Xbox consoles it was critically important for us to make sure Series S and X were symmetrical. both in terms of CPU and I / O. And then the developers are already very good at scaling the graphics quality as they see fit “.

For Ronald, therefore, the graphics performance of games destined to land on the Xbox Series S and X will be equivalent. The only discriminating factor, as specified several times by Microsoft from the announcement of Xbox Series S, will be determined by the “target resolution” of 1440p per Series S e 4K per Series X, although developers will still be able to reduce or increase resolution, framerate and graphic details according to their needs. In this regard, we refer you to the latest statements by Sony’s CEO on PS5 vs Xbox Series S and the discarded idea of ​​the “entry level” version of PlayStation 5.