Xbox Series S under the Digital Foundry magnifying glass

Digital Foundry has released a video of focus on Xbox Series S, revealing that he first saw the console last March, when Richard Leadbetter visited Microsoft’s offices to discover Xbox Series X.

The DF technicians therefore discovered the existence of the Xbox Series S many months ago and in this long period of time they had the opportunity to carefully reflect on the potential of the console and its commercial positioning. At a low price (Xbox Series S costs 299 euros) Microsoft is able to offer a high-level console with the same CPU as Xbox Series X (albeit less fast on Series S), support for Ray Tracing, SSD (512GB, versus Series X’s 1TB drive) and full compatibility with all accessories and “thousands of Xbox One, Xbox 360 and Xbox Originals games“.

The cons? Richard Leadbetter is very clear about this and mentions only 8 GB of memory, as well as a rather limited storage space. Xbox Series S will allow games to run at a maximum resolution of 1440p (2K) up to 120fps, however some developers have expressed concern about possible optimization problems related to difficulties in manage four different platforms such as Xbox One / One S, Xbox One X, Xbox Series X and Series S. Leadbetter does not rule out that this may actually become a major issue in the future and finally reiterates the lack of support to game improvements “Enhanced for Xbox One X“with the latter able to run in 4K on Xbox One X, a resolution not supported by the new budget console from Microsoft.

In any case, Digital Foundry’s judgment seems to be generally positive, also by virtue of the low price which will allow players to enter Microsoft’s next-gen at affordable cost.