Xbox Series S, the Quick Resume in action: from Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order to Minecraft

Now official, Xbox Series S will represent a cheaper alternative to the Xbox Series X to enter the next-gen universe according to Microsoft.

Although with different technical specifications than its older sister, the hardware will still offer the main next generation features designed by the engineers of the Redmond house. Among the latter we also find the Quick Resume, useful feature that allows the player to keep multiple pending titles in the background, passing freely from one to the other. The console will in fact keep the game session active, which can be resumed at any time exactly where it left off.

The whole process will be made possible by the Quick Resume it promises to be very quick, also on Xbox Series S. You can have a first example thanks to a brief taste of the functionality in action on the next-gen console: directly at the bottom of this news you will find a video excerpt dedicated, which sees the functionality put to work with Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. The title Respawn is repeatedly alternated with other productions, such as Minecraft Dungeons The Skate. What do you think of this feature, do you plan to exploit it during your gaming sessions?

Waiting for November 10, release date of the new Microsoft consoles, on the pages of Everyeye you will find an analysis dedicated to the Xbox Series S, by our Alessandro Bruni.