Xbox Series S: the possible technical specifications compared to those of Series X

The existence of Xbox Series S – codenamed Lockhart – it seems a secret of Pulcinella. For months there have been rumors of this hypothetical console destined to support Xbox Series X, characterized by an affordable price, the absence of the player and a reduced power, but equally capable of running all the games of the Xbox ecosystem.

Just yesterday Xbox Series S was spotted in the list of a famous retailer, while Tom Warren of The Verge continues to indicate August as the month intended to host the official announcement. While we await official hints from the Redmond house, Tweak Town has collected all the latest rumors about Xbox Series S technical specifications, thus comparing them with those (officially known) of the Xbox Series X.

As you can see in the table below, the two consoles should share the same AMD Zen 2 CPU 8 Core and 16 Threads clocked at 3.8 GHz. The differences would lie elsewhere, namely in the Navi graphics card – 52 CUs @ 1.825 GHz on Xbox Series X (12.15 TFLOPs) and 20 CUs @ 1.550 GHz (4 TFLOPs ) on Xbox Series S – and in RAM (16 GDDR6 on the former, 10 GDDR6 on the latter).

The Xbox Series S specifications should allow you to play 1440p and 60fps, whereas Xbox Series X will be able to go up to 4K and 60fps (with support for 8K as well). The less demanding equipment and the absence of the disc player should guarantee in any case a more affordable price, configuring this console as the heir to Xbox One S. As usual, while we await an official announcement from the Redmond house, we advise you to take this data with a grain of salt.