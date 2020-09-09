Xbox Series S: the official trailer confirms the release date of the console!

Share it:

The leaks last night gave a shock to Microsoft, which in the morning was quick to confirm the existence of the Xbox Series S and its price, only 299 euros.

Xbox Series S will go alongside Xbox Series X to represent the cheapest gateway to the next generation of Redmond. The little girl of the house will offer a hardware next-gen to all intents and purposes, although without an optical reader and less performing than the one present under the hood of the spearhead of the family. The NVME Custom SSD will support the Xbox Velocity Architecture, but will have a size of 512GB. The graphics card will guarantee gaming a 1440p up to 120Hz, with the possibility of reaching 4K only in upscaling. DirectX Ray-Tracing, Variable Rate Shading and Variable Refresh Rate are present.

These technical details have also been confirmed by the Xbox Series S Official Trailer shared worldwide a few minutes ago, and which you too can comfortably admire at the top of this news. The numbers and technologies aren’t the only information included, however, as the trailer also officially confirmed the Xbox Series S release date, November 10th.

This is the same date leaked last night, and which was also associated with the launch of the Xbox Series X. We would like to specify, however, that the day of the debut and the price of the most powerful console in the house have not yet been confirmed. official.