Xbox Series S: possible sighting of the console in the databases of a famous retailer

With the arrival of the numerous shots depicting the Xbox Series X controller, the existence of Lockhart it is no longer a secret and, waiting for the launch, a new rumor appears on the possible price of the economic console from Microsoft.

The recent tweet of an alleged employee of the famous chain Target has in fact shown that the company's database has been updated with what appears to be a new version (in the photo it is clearly written V2, a wording that usually indicates the revision of a product) of the Xbox One S whose price is set at $ 299.99. The machine in question, equipped with 1 TB internal memory, it might be nothing more than the much chat Xbox Series S, since there are now few doubts about the interruption by the Redmond giant of the production of the current models of the console and it is unlikely that Microsoft is working on a simple improved version of One S.

Unfortunately, this is just another clue on the console that does not allow us to discover its appearance or more in-depth technical details, for which we will probably have to wait for an official announcement by the end of the month.

