Xbox Series S: no resolution increase for backwards compatible games?

With the confirmation of the lack of support for Xbox One X Enhanced on Xbox Series S, John Linneman of Digital Foundry intervened in a discussion on social networks to try to clarify the backwards compatibility function of the “budget version” of the new console of the Xbox family.

The expert of the Digital Foundry collective has reconnected to the fears of a player for theno 4K assets in Xbox One games on Series S, to point out that “no, it means that Xbox Series S will use a standard Xbox One profile to limit the maximum resolution and framerate of backward compatible games”.

According to Linneman, the Xbox Series S should handle the backward compatibility of Xbox One games without raising the resolution or framerate, as it will be on Xbox Series X through feature support Xbox One X Enhanced. The author of DF explains in this regard that “If a game runs at 900p and 30fps on Xbox One, it will continue to do so on Series S. However, the increased power will reduce performance drops and, in theory, provide a boost to graphics.”.

Yet, the new Xbox Series S card published by Microsoft on Xbox.com contradicts what Linneman reported and specifies that “You’ll get faster load times, higher resolution, more stable frame rates, and better input latency across thousands of Xbox One, Xbox 360 and original Xbox console games.”.

On more than one occasion since the announcement of Xbox Series S, the Redmond house has also reiterated its desire to exploit the greater computational power of Series S compared to Xbox One X to guarantee higher performance in backward compatibility, and this without considering the interventions promised by Xbox Game Studios with nextgen upgrades, which will involve Xbox Series X, in games such as Gears 5, Gears Tactics e Forza Horizon 4.