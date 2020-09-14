Xbox Series S makes Microsoft more competitive, but PS5 in the lead: Ampere’s analysis

The official announcement of Xbox Series S positively surprised the public by introducing a next-gen console proposed at a price of 299 euros: what will be the overall impact in terms of Microsoft’s commercial performance?

To try to answer this question, analysts of Ampere Analysis, a company dedicated to market analysis, have updated their estimates related to the sales of PlayStation 5 e Xbox Series X. During the month of June, an initial forecast had placed PS5 in clear advantage over Xbox Series X, with a projection that saw about 66 million Sony consoles sold in 2024, compared to 37 million Microsoft consoles.

Now, the company has updated the picture, including the new Xbox Series S in the count. As you can see from the graphs available at the bottom of this news, the gap between the two giants is lower, with a interesting recovery from the house in Redmond. The new graph outlines, always in the 2024, circa 67 million PS5 and about 44 million Xbox Series X and Series S. At the moment, however, it is good to remember that this analysis also inevitably qualifies as provisional, as the actual launch price of PlayStation 5 is still missing.

Among the strengths of Microsoft’s strategy, Ampere Analysis places the reach and competitiveness of Xbox Game Pass, the ability to buy Xbox Series X / S with Xbox All Access and a differentiated proposal that meets multiple types of consumers.