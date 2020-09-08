Xbox Series S: Is Design Beautiful? The comparison with PS5 All Digital!

Share it:

Has the design of the new Xbox Series S convinced us? Much different than the Xbox Series X, we discuss the look of the Microsoft console in this video.

The choice made by the designers of the Redmond house to give shape to the budget version of Xbox Series X, as opposed to Sony’s for the two PlayStation 5 models, highlights the different commercial strategy pursued by Microsoft and Sony to launch their next home platforms on the market.

If on the one hand, in fact, we have two designs of PS5 which differ only in the absence of the disc player and which, for this reason, seem to address the same public, on the other hand we find two Xbox nextgen models which show the deep groove traced by the Redmond company to “aspire” to embrace two distinct slices of the market.

With the price of the Xbox Series S at 299 euros, the newcomer in the family of Xbox consoles promises to carve out a space in the living room of many fans, with many fans who could support it with a PlayStation All Digital. Hence the question: is the design of Series S beautiful and “harmonizes” with that of PS5, in the case of a future coexistence of the two machines in the same gaming station? In leaving all judgment to you through the white board of comments, we also propose the Xbox Series S console with RGB fan in the alternative design proposed jokingly by Corsair,