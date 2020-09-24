Xbox Series S and design: the ‘pocket’ side of the nextgen console in Microsoft’s photos

The new special published on the pages of Xbox Wire retraces the steps of the creative path traced by the designers of Microsoft to give life to the Xbox Series S, complete with unpublished photos that highlight the “pocket side” and minimalist of the nextgen console.

The shots shared by the Redmond house allow us to observe Xbox Series S in different areas that are not necessarily videogame, or in contexts that provide us with a more complete idea of ​​the efforts made by the designers of the American technological giant to “harmonize” the nextgen console with the objects and furniture of a modern house.

Scrolling through the images we can thus observe Xbox Series S used as a pure “design complement” which, strictly disconnected from the TV, makes a fine show in a finely furnished living room. To give the sense of small size of the Xbox Series S then is the comparison between the console (with its controller) and objects such as books, statues and candles.

Take a look at the photos you find in the gallery and let us know what you think of the design of Series S. Before leaving you to the shots at the bottom of the news, we remind you that the pre-orders of Xbox Series X and S started yesterday, September 22nd , for those who want to add them to their play station from the launch day, scheduled for November 10 at the price respectively of 499 and 299 euros.