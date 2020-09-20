Xbox Series S and Backward Compatibility: Performance far beyond Xbox One X, reveals DF

The Digital Foundry collective has received confirmation from Microsoft that the Xbox Series S will boast backwards compatibility performance, far superior to Xbox One X.

Discussing the subject with Andrew Goossen after confirming the lack of support for Xbox One X Enhanced games on Series S, the System Architect of the Xbox division of the Redmond house told the DF team that the Xbox Series S will still be able to exploit all its computational power to improve the experience of users who will access its backwards compatibility function.

According to Goossen, the two aspects on which the new hardware architecture and modern software features of the Xbox Series S will be able to guarantee significantly higher performance than those of the Xbox One X will be the resolution and the framerate. Games from the first Xbox and Xbox 360, for example, will boast one up to three times the resolution compared to the original edition, up to reach 1440p of the “target resolution” of Series S.

Xbox One games will also benefit from the new Series S architecture, as he points out Microsoft System Architect explaining that “We designed Series S to deliver improvements in Xbox One games that aren’t possible on Xbox One X. We’ve simplified the process of updating current Xbox One games so that they work at double the framerate when played on Series S. […] In terms of performance, the Series S outperforms the Xbox One’s CPU and GPU by more than twice that, making it fairly easy to achieve such results. In fact, the Xbox Series S GPU can run Xbox One games with better performance than the Xbox One X. No performance adjustments or special modes are required to perform this kind of operation, often we only need to change three lines of code at play and everything works “.

Xbox Series S is scheduled for release on November 10 at the price of 299 euro. Xbox Series X will also hit the market on November 10th, but at a list price of 499 euro “justified” by the much higher performance that will allow it to run games at the “target resolution” of 4K. Both consoles, however, will boast the same architecture, as Jason Ronald recently explained, specifying that Xbox Series S will not limit the graphics of games destined to also land on Series X.