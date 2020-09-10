Xbox Series S: An amateur design turns the console into Claptrap

We recently saw the fan made design of the Cyberpunk 2077 themed Xbox Series S by the now famous XboxPope. In the past few hours MentalMars took up the challenge and created his own customized version of Series S, this time inspired by the saga of Borderlands.

As you can see in the tweet at the bottom of the news, the MentalMars console takes the form of Claptrap, the despotic robot who accompanies players on their misadventures in Borderlands. Claptrap is one of the most iconic characters in the Gearbox video game and with this customized version of the Xbox Series S the cooling system transforms into the eye of the machine, while its antenna has even been added to the top. Even the controller it is tinged with the colors of Claptrap becoming a bright yellow in the front and completely black in the back. Judge for yourself the result of this fan made design and let us know what you think in the comment space.

We take this opportunity to remind you that the release date of Xbox Series S is set for November 10, 2020 at a price of 299 euros, the same day also Xbox Series X will reach the shelves of stores at a price of 499 euros. Pre-orders will launch on September 22 for both platforms.