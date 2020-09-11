Xbox Series S: a fan made design imagines it with a Cyberpunk 2077 theme

After having created the fan made design of PS5 themed Cyberpunk 2077, the Twitter user known as XboxPope is inspired by the design of the Xbox Series S and the blockbuster role of CD Projekt to reinterpret the nextgen console of Microsoft in a sci-fi key .

As we can see in the two render fan made shared on social networks by XboxPope, the other great source of inspiration for his work can only be that of the special edition of Xbox One X themed Cyberpunk 2077, with a shell that recalls the sci-fi atmospheres of Night City and the culture of cybernetic grafts that rages among its inhabitants.

Unlike what Corsair hypothesized with the RGB version of the Xbox Series S, however, the author of this new amateur design prefers not to apply any changes to the circular black plastic grid that will characterize the cooling system of the next nextgen system of the house. by Redmond. Judge for yourself the results of this graphic experiment by admiring the shots you find at the bottom of the news, and of course let us know what you think of this custom version of the Xbox Series S and its controller.

While we’re at it, we remind you that CD Projekt has recently unveiled the date and contents of the new Night City Wire, a media event organized to help us pass the wait for the release of Cyberpunk 2077 scheduled for November 19.