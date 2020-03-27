Xbox releases a statement on the impact of the pandemic on the development of its exclusive

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The multiple studios currently working under the Xbox Game Studios label are no stranger to the problems and challenge stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic, so Xbox has wanted to release a statement about the situation through Matt Booty.

The head of Xbox has acknowledged that the studios are facing certain problems now that they are forced to move to work at home to stay safe from contagion.

We know that video games connect people during times of social estrangement and we are committed to offering the highest quality Xbox Game Studios video games to our community. At the same time, the health and safety of our employees is our highest priority. Each studio is facing unique challenges and setbacks depending on its particular location, and many of our third-party developers around the world have been similarly affected. We are supporting our studio leaders to make the right decisions for their teams and their games during these difficult times.

This release comes a little after the one issued by 343 Industries, where Halo Infinite developers acknowledge that the current situation is likely to get worse before it starts to improve. Both the studio and Xbox are still committed to jumping to the next generation this year, but the truth is that nothing can be promised under the circumstances and it is possible that both Xbox Series X and Halo Infinite will end up delaying next year.

It will be necessary to continue monitoring the situation to determine if it will be possible to return to normality before the end of the year or if the situation will continue to be difficult to control even over the months. Right now the United States is one of the countries most affected by the pandemic when, days ago, they had not even taken protective measures for citizens.