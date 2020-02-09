Xbox One X in various configurations on sale at 299 euros on Amazon.it

Share it:

In addition to the many discounts on video games, Amazon has launched a promotion on Xbox One X, the most powerful console currently on the market – waiting to find out how the balances with Xbox Series X and PS5 will move – which can be purchased at the price of 299 euros in various configurations.

There are three bundles available for purchase at a discounted price. The first, in addition of course to the console, includes Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order: Deluxe Edition, one month of EA Access, one month of Xbox Live Gold and one month of Xbox Game Pass. In the second there is one console in white and Fallout 76, while in the last Gears 5, the first four episodes of the saga, 14 days of Xbox Live Gold and 1 month of Xbox Game Pass.

We would like to clarify that Amazon has not communicated the duration of the promotion, therefore the above prices could change without notice. The offers are also to be considered valid while stocks last. If you are interested in one of the proposed bundles, we recommend that you take advantage of it as soon as possible.