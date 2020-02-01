Xbox One: Up to $ 20,000 in reward for anyone who can find Xbox Live bugs

Share it:

After publishing the Xbox 2018 financial results, Microsoft's top executives launch the 2020 Xbox Bounty Program: the new initiative allows all Xbox One (and Xbox 360) users to turn into bug hunters to pocket prizes up to $ 20,000 in cash.

As we read from the pages of official Microsoft website, the new program opened by the house of Redmond was born to bring out any probable vulnerability of the software ecosystem Xbox Live, presumably to strengthen the reliability and security systems of the multiplayer service in view of the upcoming Xbox Series X arrival, set for Christmas 2020.

Those who wear the role of bug hunters and will be able to find vulnerabilities in the system will therefore be able to obtain economic incentives that will swing between $ 500 and $ 20,000. Not being new to this kind of initiative (especially in the PC sector, with the frequent Windows 10 Bounty Programs), it is Microsoft itself that suggests that it can extend this range of incentives and also push over the $ 20,000 threshold if serious bugs and exploits were reported.

Finally, to all fans of Microsoft's cross-country console, we would like to remind you that important new features are coming for the management of the Xbox One dashboard with the future update of the console, expected within the next few weeks at the end of the current test phase for those who participate. to the Xbox Insider program.