Xbox One: three free games to download over the weekend!

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

I return Xbox Free Play Days: This weekend, from today until July 19, Microsoft offers three Xbox One games to download for free, playable all weekend without limitations provided you have an active Xbox LIVE Gold membership.

Specifically, it's Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint, Ash of Gods Redemption is Frostpunk Console Edition, the three titles can also be purchased at a reduced price until 19 July. Ghost Recon Breakpoint is discounted by 75% in all versions (Standard, Gold and Ultimate), also a Rainbow Six Siege & Ghost Recon Breakpoint bundle discounted by 70% is available. On Ash of Gods Redemption it is possible to save 50% on the price list while on Frostpunk Console Edition the saving is equal to 35% on the price list.

A good opportunity for try three games from the Xbox One catalog, three very different titles that will surely intrigue fans of their respective genres. Remember that to download it is necessary to be subscribed to Xbox LIVE Gold, after the trial period the games will not remain yours and after July 19th they will no longer be able to be used unless you unlock the full versions.