Xbox One: The Mixer app disappears from the dashboard before closing

A little less than twenty-four hours after the closure of Mixer, Microsoft decides to "prepare" the Xbox One user at the end of its streaming platform through an update that takes care to remove the Mixer app from the console from the contents accessible via the dashboard.

As reported by the editorial staff of WindowsCentral, the new Xbox One update it should be "fast" and take only a few minutes to download and install, but with the advice to restart the console at least once to streamline the process of resynchronizing with the games in your library.

Once the update is done, the Xbox One home screen disappears the Mixer app and all the elements that guaranteed itsintegration with the Microsoft console. The definitive abandonment of the Mixer platform by the Redmond house is scheduled for tomorrow, Wednesday 22 July: the closure of Mixer has already pushed its most famous content creators to marry the cause of other gaming streaming services, such as Twitch, Facebook Gaming and YouTube as done by Ninja (although without having signed any exclusive agreement yet).

In this regard, we re-propose the words spoken by Phil Spencer on the closure of Mixer, with the boss of the Xbox division of Microsoft who claims to have no regrets for the failure of the streaming platform caused by its low popularity.