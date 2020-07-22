Xbox One Summer Stars: sales start with discounts and bonuses on many games

Share it:

After removing the Mixer app from Xbox One, Microsoft officially launches the Summer Stars sales, a promotion that offers many discounts and interesting bonuses for the purchase of Xbox One video games present in the digital store of the Redmond house.

In view of the Xbox Series X event of July 23, Microsoft thus offers its users the opportunity to put the spotlight on the best titles on the Xbox Store, between triple A blockbuster and projects developed by independent software houses through the program ID @ Xbox.

Every week, the Redmond house promises to add new games to the offer list. For the entire duration of the promotional event Stelle d'Estate, spending at least 50 euros for the purchase of the digital games on offer it will be possible to receive a 5 euro gift voucher, with the ability to double the bonus and take it to 10 euros deciding to spend 50 euros if you subscribe to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

Through the Microsoft Rewards program, moreover, it will be possible to earn 5,000 Rewards Points for spending at least a minimum of 45 euros for the Stars of Summer games (Summer Spotlight in its English counterpart), such as Superhot Mind Control Delete, Ooblets, Detroy All Humans! Remake and Rock of Ages 3. The promotion is already active from today, July 21, and will be active until the evening of August 31, 2020.