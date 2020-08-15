Xbox One Summer Sale: the Ultimate Game Sale starts with discounts on over 500 games!

Share it:

After announcing the launch date of the Ultimate Game Sale 2020, Microsoft formalizes the opening of the Summer Sale on the Xbox Store with discounts on hundreds of Xbox One games and previous generations of green-cross consoles.

The new promotional initiative of the Redmond technology giant offers the opportunity to all its fans to save up to 70% on the purchase of over 500 video games present on the Xbox Store.

Microsoft's offer thus embraces an immense catalog that includes triple A cross-platform masterpieces, blockbuster first party signed by Xbox Game Studios and independent projects, with the presence of many Xbox One video games with additional graphics features related to optimizations Xbox One X Enhanced and of backwards compatible Xbox 360 titles.

Among the games that are included in the promotion, we mention Call of Duty Modern Warfare, Red Dead Redemption 2, Assassin's Creed Odyssey, Resident Evil 3, The Witcher 3, Hitman 2 and all Arkane Anniversary Collection titles such as Prey and the epic in two acts of Dishonored (plus a third represented by the expansion The Death of the Outsider).

Xbox Live Gold or Game Pass subscribers can access a additional discount on all video games that are part of this new round of offers on the Xbox Store Summer Sale, accessible from today, August 14, until Monday 24th August.