Xbox One S and X: the offers of the GameStop Flyer of July

GameStop greeted the arrival of July by launching a new summer flyer full of offers on consoles and video games. Obviously, there are also discounts on Microsoft consoles: let's find them together.

Let's start by reporting Xbox One X in limited version Hyperspace Special Edition offer at 399.98 euros bundled with Gears 5 until next July 27th. Alternatively, a classic can be purchased until 29 July Xbox One X black with a game of your choice between The Division 2, Battlefield 5, Metro Trilogy and Gears 5 always at 399.98 euros. At the same price there would also be the Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition, but online is out of stock: you should check at your trusted store.

For those who want to enter the Microsoft world but prefer to spend less, you can buy until 29 July Xbox One S 1TB at 279.98 with Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare and a game of your choice between Forza Horizon 4 LEGO Speed ​​Champions, Gears 5 and Tom Clancy's The Division 2.

More details on the offers mentioned above can be found on the official GameStop website. We also point out that among our pages you will also find details on the summer offers on PS4 and the discounts on Nintendo Switch.