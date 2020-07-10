Xbox One, rumor: all console models appear to be out of production

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

In the last hours a new rumor is circulating according to which Microsoft would have stopped the production of all the models of the console of the current generation, that is Xbox One, Xbox One S (and related all digital model) e Xbox One X.

To spread this information would have been big chains like Amazon is Target, which will no longer receive any Microsoft-branded consoles except the limited edition model of Xbox One X dedicated to Cyberpunk 2077, still in production today. If this rumor were true, it could represent further confirmation of the arrival of more models of next generation consoles and that Xbox Series X will be joined at least by the "younger sister" Lockhart, who will effectively take the place of Xbox One and Xbox One X, console with which it could share the price. This would in fact be the only plausible explanation for this choice by the Colossus of Redmond, which has repeatedly confirmed that it will also support the hardware of the current generation for at least a couple of years.

Waiting to find out what Microsoft's strategy is, we remind you that the event dedicated to the Xbox Series X games will be held on July 23, 2020 at 18:00.