Xbox One: important new features for managing the dashboard with the future update

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Microsoft programmers are working on the next Xbox One firmware update, the first since the beginning of 2020: the first rumors from the participants of the Xbox Insider program about the important news that characterize this update coming soon.

The information reported by the editors of Windows Central summarize the news illustrated by a member of theAlpha Ring of the Xbox Insider program that is testing the new console update. According to what is described, the next Xbox One firmware will go to operate a deep one reorganization to the games management card callable from the dashboard.

In its current version, the card in question portrays the individual games through a checkered mosaic showing the covers of video games and apps installed on your system, as well as those of the titles accessible and usable for free through your Xbox Live Gold subscription and Game Pass.

The images taken at the new Xbox One dashboard by the user who is participating in the firmware test phase show a "drier" sidebar, with cards made more intuitive by dividing their game library into different categories such as those related, in fact, to the Xbox Game Pass games or those redeemed via monthly rotation Games With Gold.

According to the user, this reorganization allows faster access to the cards, while speeding up the sidebar recall function in the gameplay sessions: the consoles with alarge library of games installed, is presumed by virtue of the absence of uploads related to the covers of individual games and the continuous background control of their digital licenses.

Waiting to receive feedback from these rumors, and of course to know when it will be possible to download the Xbox One firmware update of the beginning of 2020, we remind that the members of the Xbox Insider program residing in Italy can access the Beta of Console Streaming on Xbox One.