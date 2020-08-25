Xbox One games on sale: from Baldur’s Gate to Star Wars Battlefront 2, the new offers

New Tuesday means new review of discounts and promotions on Xbox Store, with the publication of a selection of productions proposed at a discounted price for players.
Between Deals With Gold and initiatives proposed by publishers, the catalog of Xbox One games on sale for a week takes shape. Among the titles proposed, we find Baldur’s Gate e Baldur’s Gate II, in the respective Enhanced Editions: a useful appetizer awaiting the debut of Baldur’s Gate 3, currently scheduled on PC and Google Stadia. While Star Wars: Squadrons will return to show itself at Gamescom, another adventure set in the galaxy far far away: Star Wars Battlefront II.
Below is the complete list of Xbox One games discounted:
- 8-Bit Invaders! Xbox One Game 90% DWG*
- Albedo: Eyes From Outer Space Xbox One Game 80% Spotlight Sale
- Anima: Gate of Memories – Arcane Edition Xbox One Game 60% Spotlight Sale
- ATV Drift & Tricks Definitive Edition Xbox One Game 70% DWG*
- Baldur’s Gate e Baldur’s Gate II: Enhanced Edition Xbox One Game 35% DWG*
- Beast Quest Xbox One Game 80% Spotlight Sale
- Candle: The Power of the Flame Xbox One Game 70% DWG*
- Dead Alliance Xbox One Game 80% Spotlight Sale
- Dead Alliance: Multiplayer Edition Xbox One Game 80% Spotlight Sale
- EARTHLOCK Xbox One Game w/ Free Trial 85% DWG*
- Ethan: Meteor Hunter Xbox One Game 75% Spotlight Sale
- F1 2020 Deluxe Schumacher Edition Xbox One Game 30% DWG*
- F1 2020 F1 Seventy Edition Xbox One Game 30% DWG*
- Faery: Legends of Avalon Xbox One Backward Compatible 80% DWG*
- Fight’N Rage Xbox One Game 30% DWG*
- Fury Unleashed Xbox One X Enhanced 25% DWG*
- Generation Zero Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Spotlight Sale
- Generation Zero – Alpine Unrest Add-On 20% Spotlight Sale
- Generation Zero – Island Bundle Xbox One Game 60% Spotlight Sale
- Glaive: Brick Breaker Xbox One Game 30% DWG*
- Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition & Great White Shark Card Bundle Xbox One Game 55% DWG*
- Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition & Megalodon Shark Card Bundle Xbox One Game 60% DWG*
- Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition & Whale Shark Card Bundle Xbox One Game 60% DWG*
- Infinity Runner Xbox One Game 70% Spotlight Sale
- Lovecraft’s Untold Stories Xbox One Game 60% Spotlight Sale
- Moonfall Ultimate Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight Sale
- Outbreak Bundle Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight Sale
- Planescape: Torment and Icewind Dale: Enhanced Editions Xbox One Game 35% DWG*
- Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid Xbox Game Pass 40% DWG*
- Rock of Ages 3: Make & Break Xbox One Game 20% DWG*
- Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and Punishments Redux Xbox One Game 80% DWG*
- Skelattack Xbox One Game 50% DWG*
- SnowRunner Xbox One X Enhanced 25% DWG*
- SnowRunner – Premium Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 25% DWG*
- SnowRunner – Season Pass Add-On 15% DWG*
- Star Wars Battlefront II Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Spotlight Sale
- STONE Xbox One X Enhanced 25% DWG*
- Story of a Gladiator Xbox One Game 50% DWG*
- SubaraCity Xbox One Game 30% Spotlight Sale
- Super Street: The Game Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Spotlight Sale
- The Long Reach Xbox One Game 75% Spotlight Sale
- The Persistence Xbox One Game 20% DWG*
- The Shapeshifting Detective Xbox One Game 40% DWG*
- TOKI Juju Densetsu Xbox One Game 70% DWG*
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Gold Edition Xbox One Game 50% DWG*
- Ultimate Ski Jumping 2020 Xbox One Game 30% DWG*
- Wartile Xbox One Game 20% Spotlight Sale
- Wartile Complete Edition Xbox One Game 20% Spotlight Sale
- Wartile Hel´s Nightmare Add-On 20% Spotlight Sale
- Wreckfest Xbox One X Enhanced 30% DWG*
- Yesterday Origins Xbox One Game 70% Spotlight Sale
At the time of writing, the list of discounted Xbox 360 games has not yet been made available. The promotions will remain active until the next Tuesday 1 September.
