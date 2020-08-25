Technology

Xbox One games on sale: from Baldur’s Gate to Star Wars Battlefront 2, the new offers

August 25, 2020
New Tuesday means new review of discounts and promotions on Xbox Store, with the publication of a selection of productions proposed at a discounted price for players.

Between Deals With Gold and initiatives proposed by publishers, the catalog of Xbox One games on sale for a week takes shape. Among the titles proposed, we find Baldur’s Gate e Baldur’s Gate II, in the respective Enhanced Editions: a useful appetizer awaiting the debut of Baldur’s Gate 3, currently scheduled on PC and Google Stadia. While Star Wars: Squadrons will return to show itself at Gamescom, another adventure set in the galaxy far far away: Star Wars Battlefront II.

Below is the complete list of Xbox One games discounted:

  • 8-Bit Invaders! Xbox One Game 90% DWG*
  • Albedo: Eyes From Outer Space Xbox One Game 80% Spotlight Sale
  • Anima: Gate of Memories – Arcane Edition Xbox One Game 60% Spotlight Sale
  • ATV Drift & Tricks Definitive Edition Xbox One Game 70% DWG*
  • Baldur’s Gate e Baldur’s Gate II: Enhanced Edition Xbox One Game 35% DWG*
  • Beast Quest Xbox One Game 80% Spotlight Sale
  • Candle: The Power of the Flame Xbox One Game 70% DWG*
  • Dead Alliance Xbox One Game 80% Spotlight Sale
  • Dead Alliance: Multiplayer Edition Xbox One Game 80% Spotlight Sale
  • EARTHLOCK Xbox One Game w/ Free Trial 85% DWG*
  • Ethan: Meteor Hunter Xbox One Game 75% Spotlight Sale
  • F1 2020 Deluxe Schumacher Edition Xbox One Game 30% DWG*
  • F1 2020 F1 Seventy Edition Xbox One Game 30% DWG*
  • Faery: Legends of Avalon Xbox One Backward Compatible 80% DWG*
  • Fight’N Rage Xbox One Game 30% DWG*
  • Fury Unleashed Xbox One X Enhanced 25% DWG*
  • Generation Zero Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Spotlight Sale
  • Generation Zero – Alpine Unrest Add-On 20% Spotlight Sale
  • Generation Zero – Island Bundle Xbox One Game 60% Spotlight Sale
  • Glaive: Brick Breaker Xbox One Game 30% DWG*
  • Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition & Great White Shark Card Bundle Xbox One Game 55% DWG*
  • Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition & Megalodon Shark Card Bundle Xbox One Game 60% DWG*
  • Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition & Whale Shark Card Bundle Xbox One Game 60% DWG*
  • Infinity Runner Xbox One Game 70% Spotlight Sale
  • Lovecraft’s Untold Stories Xbox One Game 60% Spotlight Sale
  • Moonfall Ultimate Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight Sale
  • Outbreak Bundle Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight Sale
  • Planescape: Torment and Icewind Dale: Enhanced Editions Xbox One Game 35% DWG*
  • Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid Xbox Game Pass 40% DWG*
  • Rock of Ages 3: Make & Break Xbox One Game 20% DWG*
  • Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and Punishments Redux Xbox One Game 80% DWG*
  • Skelattack Xbox One Game 50% DWG*
  • SnowRunner Xbox One X Enhanced 25% DWG*
  • SnowRunner – Premium Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 25% DWG*
  • SnowRunner – Season Pass Add-On 15% DWG*
  • Star Wars Battlefront II Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Spotlight Sale
  • STONE Xbox One X Enhanced 25% DWG*
  • Story of a Gladiator Xbox One Game 50% DWG*
  • SubaraCity Xbox One Game 30% Spotlight Sale
  • Super Street: The Game Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Spotlight Sale
  • The Long Reach Xbox One Game 75% Spotlight Sale
  • The Persistence Xbox One Game 20% DWG*
  • The Shapeshifting Detective Xbox One Game 40% DWG*
  • TOKI Juju Densetsu Xbox One Game 70% DWG*
  • Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Gold Edition Xbox One Game 50% DWG*
  • Ultimate Ski Jumping 2020 Xbox One Game 30% DWG*
  • Wartile Xbox One Game 20% Spotlight Sale
  • Wartile Complete Edition Xbox One Game 20% Spotlight Sale
  • Wartile Hel´s Nightmare Add-On 20% Spotlight Sale
  • Wreckfest Xbox One X Enhanced 30% DWG*
  • Yesterday Origins Xbox One Game 70% Spotlight Sale
At the time of writing, the list of discounted Xbox 360 games has not yet been made available. The promotions will remain active until the next Tuesday 1 September.

