Xbox One games on sale: from Baldur’s Gate to Star Wars Battlefront 2, the new offers

New Tuesday means new review of discounts and promotions on Xbox Store, with the publication of a selection of productions proposed at a discounted price for players.

Between Deals With Gold and initiatives proposed by publishers, the catalog of Xbox One games on sale for a week takes shape. Among the titles proposed, we find Baldur’s Gate e Baldur’s Gate II, in the respective Enhanced Editions: a useful appetizer awaiting the debut of Baldur’s Gate 3, currently scheduled on PC and Google Stadia. While Star Wars: Squadrons will return to show itself at Gamescom, another adventure set in the galaxy far far away: Star Wars Battlefront II.

Below is the complete list of Xbox One games discounted:

8-Bit Invaders! Xbox One Game 90% DWG*

Albedo: Eyes From Outer Space Xbox One Game 80% Spotlight Sale

Anima: Gate of Memories – Arcane Edition Xbox One Game 60% Spotlight Sale

ATV Drift & Tricks Definitive Edition Xbox One Game 70% DWG*

Baldur’s Gate e Baldur’s Gate II: Enhanced Edition Xbox One Game 35% DWG*

Beast Quest Xbox One Game 80% Spotlight Sale

Candle: The Power of the Flame Xbox One Game 70% DWG*

Dead Alliance Xbox One Game 80% Spotlight Sale

Dead Alliance: Multiplayer Edition Xbox One Game 80% Spotlight Sale

EARTHLOCK Xbox One Game w/ Free Trial 85% DWG*

Ethan: Meteor Hunter Xbox One Game 75% Spotlight Sale

F1 2020 Deluxe Schumacher Edition Xbox One Game 30% DWG*

F1 2020 F1 Seventy Edition Xbox One Game 30% DWG*

Faery: Legends of Avalon Xbox One Backward Compatible 80% DWG*

Fight’N Rage Xbox One Game 30% DWG*

Fury Unleashed Xbox One X Enhanced 25% DWG*

Generation Zero Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Spotlight Sale

Generation Zero – Alpine Unrest Add-On 20% Spotlight Sale

Generation Zero – Island Bundle Xbox One Game 60% Spotlight Sale

Glaive: Brick Breaker Xbox One Game 30% DWG*

Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition & Great White Shark Card Bundle Xbox One Game 55% DWG*

Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition & Megalodon Shark Card Bundle Xbox One Game 60% DWG*

Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition & Whale Shark Card Bundle Xbox One Game 60% DWG*

Infinity Runner Xbox One Game 70% Spotlight Sale

Lovecraft’s Untold Stories Xbox One Game 60% Spotlight Sale

Moonfall Ultimate Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight Sale

Outbreak Bundle Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight Sale

Planescape: Torment and Icewind Dale: Enhanced Editions Xbox One Game 35% DWG*

Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid Xbox Game Pass 40% DWG*

Rock of Ages 3: Make & Break Xbox One Game 20% DWG*

Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and Punishments Redux Xbox One Game 80% DWG*

Skelattack Xbox One Game 50% DWG*

SnowRunner Xbox One X Enhanced 25% DWG*

SnowRunner – Premium Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 25% DWG*

SnowRunner – Season Pass Add-On 15% DWG*

Star Wars Battlefront II Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Spotlight Sale

STONE Xbox One X Enhanced 25% DWG*

Story of a Gladiator Xbox One Game 50% DWG*

SubaraCity Xbox One Game 30% Spotlight Sale

Super Street: The Game Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Spotlight Sale

The Long Reach Xbox One Game 75% Spotlight Sale

The Persistence Xbox One Game 20% DWG*

The Shapeshifting Detective Xbox One Game 40% DWG*

TOKI Juju Densetsu Xbox One Game 70% DWG*

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Gold Edition Xbox One Game 50% DWG*

Ultimate Ski Jumping 2020 Xbox One Game 30% DWG*

Wartile Xbox One Game 20% Spotlight Sale

Wartile Complete Edition Xbox One Game 20% Spotlight Sale

Wartile Hel´s Nightmare Add-On 20% Spotlight Sale

Wreckfest Xbox One X Enhanced 30% DWG*

Yesterday Origins Xbox One Game 70% Spotlight Sale

At the time of writing, the list of discounted Xbox 360 games has not yet been made available. The promotions will remain active until the next Tuesday 1 September.